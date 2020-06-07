The Department of Administration has released a request for information for a “third-party reviewer for coronavirus relief funds expenditure.”

“The reviewer will plan, perform and report on the use of Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds that will provide Federal, Territorial and independent auditors reasonable assurance that these funds have been expended in compliance with Federal and local law, including any directions by the Secretary of the Treasury as to the permissible uses of these funds or any extension thereof,” the RFI reads.

The deadline for interested parties to submit their RFI packets is 4 p.m. on June 15.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act audit is an allowable expense per Treasury guidelines.

The cost will be determined as they go through the RFI process.

On May 5, the governor announced her intent to have the federal funds audited.

“First, as a business woman and governor, I have always valued independent, third-party review of programs and their related expenses. For this reason, as always, we will fully comply with any audit requirements given to us by the Office of Public Accountability and I have ordered the procurement of an independent third-party reviewer for federal funds used during this response effort,” she said. “This means that in addition to local audits conducted by the OPA and audits conducted by the federal government, we will also submit ourselves to concurrent review by an independent third party.”

A couple of weeks ago, Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz announced that the Office of Public Accountability will review expenditures at all three branches and hopes to have the audits completed before the end of fiscal 2020, which is Sept. 30.

The public auditor has also told senators that his office is seeking records on double pay, differential pay and other additional compensation during the public health state of emergency.