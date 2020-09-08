DOA transfers payroll funds to credit unions

Government of Guam employees whose paychecks weren't directly deposited into their credit union accounts on payday Friday should have received their funds Saturday morning.

Coast360 Federal Credit Union, one of the affected financial institutions, stated on Saturday that it had received the funds from the Department of Administration and members' pay was posted to their accounts as of 9 a.m.

Edward Birn, DOA director, confirmed on Saturday that the "delayed funds transfers posted to all credit union institutions today."

Friday was a government of Guam payday but some employees, including those who bank at Coast360, did not get their paychecks. They were informed there had been a delay in the electronic transfer of payday funds to certain credit union accounts. Birn said there was a "problem in the banking system."

The Bank of Guam, which is the banking services provider for the Government of Guam, and from which the payroll money originates, informed GovGuam it had, according to Birn, "submitted the funds to the federal system normally."

However, the funds were not showing up in certain employees' accounts, including at Coast360 and Pentagon Federal Credit Union.