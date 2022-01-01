While there has been talk about possibly standing up a pilot for the Guam Homeowner Assistance Fund program, in hope of granting immediate assistance to some homeowners, Bernadine Gines, deputy director of the Department of Administration, said the focus now is to prepare for the launch of the full program.

Gines was responding to an inquiry from The Guam Daily Post about whether the pilot program was still under consideration, knowing that local officials are hoping to obtain full funding approval for the HAF program soon.

The program is intended to help prevent mortgage and utility delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures, as well as loss of utilities and home energy services and displacement. The American Rescue Plan provided nearly $10 billion for the program as a whole, while Guam was awarded about $13.5 million for local implementation. However, most of that funding is locked behind final approval of Guam's HAF plan.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

DOA submitted the plan in late August for review by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Federal authorities have taken months to review the plan and provide feedback.

Gines stated last week that DOA received notification that a HAF plan resubmission made in mid-November had been received and reviewed by Treasury.

"Again there were a few small clarifications needed to our responses," Gines said.

DOA was able to submit its answers last week and is "again waiting for confirmation and subsequent approval of the entire full funding," she added.

About $1.3 million of the $13.5 million has been released to Guam, and half of that can be used for direct services. That could help about 100 at-risk homeowners, should a pilot program for the HAF program be implemented, according to prior statements from Audrey Topasna, the interim program director at DOA.

DOA Director Edward Birn was scheduled to meet with officials from the U.S. Department of the Treasury around the time Topasna made her statements in early December. Topasna said she hoped Birn would return with good news about running the pilot program.

It's unclear exactly what was said, if anything, about the pilot program. The Post asked if it will be possible for Guam to launch a pilot for the HAF program, but Gines stated the department hopes to receive full funding soon and is focusing on the full launch.