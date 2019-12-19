Department of Corrections Col. Alan Borja was served an adverse action on Dec. 10 following an internal affairs investigation at DOC and an investigation by Guam police.

Borja is accused of refusing to perform his prescribed duties, insubordination and other misconduct not specifically listed, according to Guam Federation of Teachers representative Robert Koss.

He has until Dec. 20 to respond to the adverse action.

Borja is being disciplined for talking to The Guam Daily Post on Sept. 25 – the day Joey Terlaje resigned as prison deputy and GPD's Joe Carbullido was tapped to fill his position in an acting capacity.

The Post reached out to Borja that day for comment to the appointment, to which he said, “We are surprised in the change of leadership. We thought the selection would be in-house, but we respect the decision of the governor.”

He also responded to the allegations made against Terlaje in the case against indicted Yona Mayor Jesse Blas, then stating, “It’s unfortunate. Hopefully, it’s resolved and he’s exonerated. Joey is a go-getter. He’s very dedicated to his law enforcement profession as he has been in the field for many years."

Samantha Brennan was the director at the time, but she has since resigned. Frank Ishizaki is her replacement.

Borja continues to hold the title of DOC warden, but has since been temporarily assigned to the Department of Parks and Recreation, while he is under police investigation.

Borja and others were placed on leave after the escape of two halfway house inmates in October.

Ishizaki told the Post the escape remains under GPD investigation and is a personnel matter.