The Department of Corrections paid out just over $1.6 million in COVID-19 hazardous-differential pay before getting the notice that federal funds had run out.

It’s unclear where or when the hazardous pay will be restored to the agency but the agency is continuing to work with the administration, DOC leadership stated.

“We have been submitting our documents accordingly when funding has been identified,” said Deputy Director Robert Camacho. “We have two pay periods that we need to identify the funding source. It's still in progress.”

As of press time, Adelup hadn't responded to questions on when and how DOC will get the funding support, and what other agencies have been impacted.

Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson, responded to questions, saying "BBMR does not handle payroll, your inquiries should be made elsewhere."

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said his agency can only process payments when both the documents showing the hazardous-differential pay is owed and for what hours.

Though he couldn’t say what other agencies were impacted, he did note that agencies must ensure they submit the appropriate documents as employees’ duties could change, which means what they earned in hazardous-differential pay this pay period could differ from the previous pay period.

DOC employees were informed to keep track of their hours as their administration works with BBMR and Adelup to find necessary funding to pay employees. Camacho has said they also are looking at DOC’s budget to find adequate funding for the hazardous pay.

No more CARES funds

Last week Thursday, DOC officials told personnel that Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act had run out. DOC and any other government agency that didn’t have a budget for the additional pay would have “no choice but to suspend the submission and payment of COVID differential pay until we’re notified that additional funding has been allocated for this special payment.”

Hazardous pay is for those employees who are required to work in situations where they may be exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Around November, there were roughly 200 DOC personnel and prisoners who tested positive for COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health and federal partners worked with DOC to help reduce the spread of infection among its corrections officers and prisoners. One of the officers who caught the virus died.