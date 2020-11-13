The Department of Corrections is considering releasing eligible inmates in light of its COVID-19 cases.

“Exploring all options and that’s one of them," said Director Joe Carbullido, adding a "list of those who may be eligible" has been submitted to its legal counsel for review.

He said the list includes those with sentences close to parole eligibility, nonviolent misdemeanor offenses on pretrial detention, inmates with severe health issues, and those who are deportable in federal hold by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Other prison facilities across the nation have been releasing inmates in light of COVID-19 cases running rampant.

In at least 39 states and the District of Columbia, governors, local officials or sheriff's departments have taken steps to reduce prison and jail populations since the beginning of the pandemic, The Washington Post reported. The measures varied widely, including releasing nonviolent inmates or those who are medically vulnerable.

At DOC, 40 employees have tested positive. There are 39 other employees under quarantine as part of their contact tracing efforts, said DOC Deputy Director Robert Camacho.

There are 91 inmates, seven women and the rest men, who've tested positive, he said.