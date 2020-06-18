A warrant has been issued for Bruno Simmons after he apparently failed to complete drug treatment in connection with his conviction in a major prison contraband investigation.

Simmons was an inmate at the Department of Corrections when he was charged along with a dozen others to include corrections officers in a scheme to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the prison in 2017.

During a progress hearing before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Wednesday, it was said that Simmons was terminated from the Lighthouse Recovery program in March.

“Your client was allowed to go to LRC and he left,” Sukola said to defense attorney Gloria Rudolph. “He is not reporting to his probation officer or go back to DOC where he was before the program started. Once we find Mr. Simmons we will advise you.”

In December 2019, Simmons gave emotional testimony to the court during his sentencing hearing.

"I beg for your empathy, your honor," Simmons said during that hearing. "My regret and sorrow about this case and all that has transpired in my life negatively because of drugs is honest and heartfelt."

Simmons got a three-year sentence with credit for time served, and was set to be released earlier this year, Post files state. He also had just completed serving a 15-year sentence for a 2003 robbery case last year.

Case closed

Two ex-DOC officers convicted in the contraband scheme also went before the court on Wednesday.

A progress hearing was held for former DOC lieutenant, Jeffery Limo.

Judge Sukola closed his case after Limo completed the all the requirements of his probation.

Limo was spared jail time after he pleaded guilty to official misconduct last year. Criminal charges against Limo that stemmed from alleged bribery and being offered money in exchange for the release or transfer of inmates were dismissed for his cooperation and guilty plea.

In a November 2019 interview with the Post, Limo said, “I take full responsibility for it. I apologize to the people of Guam that I’ve sworn to protect for the last 28 years and, again, it is at no fault of anybody but myself.”

Former corrections officer Gerry Hocog could also have his case closed soon, as well.

“You are doing well, so far,” said Sukola.

The court granted his request to be placed on unsupervised probation during Wednesday’s hearing.

Hocog also pleaded guilty last year to official misconduct and avoided having to spend any more time in prison. The other charge of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband was dismissed.