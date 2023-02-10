Department of Corrections Director Robert "Bob" Camacho discussed with leaders of law enforcement agencies ways they can speed up the hiring process for new recruits.

The Guam Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission met for about two hours Thursday at Guam Community College to discuss a variety of topics, one of which was brought to the attention of Sen. Chris Barnett.

According to Post files, Barnett wrote a letter asking the Department of Administration to expedite the hiring process at DOC, which received more than 100 applications in May 2022 that have yet to be processed.

In the POST Commission meeting, Camacho proposed ways DOA could be helped with the process.

"I do have a proposal of how each agency can help deal with that process and some of those processes like we do the (physical training), we do the physical fitness examination rather than (DOA) do it," Camacho told the commission before suggesting agencies could help with doing background checks, conducting interviews or proctoring tests.

Camacho added he would like an application to be processed within 90 days.

"If it's not happening in 90 days, something's wrong," said Camacho, who said he proposed the ideas to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, but they have not been approved.

After Camacho proposed his suggestions, he was met by other commission members who said funding and competition from other agencies are often reasons for the delay in hiring, but Camacho said it should not stop the process completely.

"We all know about the functions of availability of funds, but my thing is that shouldn't stop us from going through that process," Camacho said.