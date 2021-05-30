Corrections officer at the Department of Corrections could expect to receive their next batch of hazardous pay in the coming weeks.

“December 5th was the last time we paid it,” said DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon.

The prison currently has 217 employees.

Officers should have been receiving 25% COVID differential pay during the pandemic.

“We’ve been accumulating give or take about $100,000 every pay day in COVID specialty pay given to our officers based on the governor’s executive order,” he said.

Aguon said more of that money should be in the hands in their staff sometime in June.

So far, the hazardous pay from Dec. 19, 2020 to Jan. 30, 2021 has been processed totaling $440,107.69.

“The process from COVID pay is different from the regular pay. So, the employee submits their regular time sheet. Then our administrative staff takes the regular time sheet, and retime it and type it into another time sheet that is used for the COVID pay because it’s federal money. So we have to make sure we separate it. Then they have to key it into the GovGuam system.” he said. “We are just waiting for funds now. When the money is deposited then all Department of Administration has to do is print the checks and give people their money.”

Aguon said all of DOC employees regular pay and overtime has been paid. Staff are also working on processing the differential pay for February through May of this year.

Prison leaders are working with the governor’s office to secure the funds to catch up with the differential pay.

Earlier this year, DOC officials told employees they had run out of funds to pay the hazardous differential pay. At the time, employees were owed going back to October 2020.

Officials haven't said what funding source they're using to pay DOC employees. Federal pandemic moneys were made available to pay essential employees as General Fund revenues have continue to fall short of anticipated levels.