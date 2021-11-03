Police captured prison escapee Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho and a second individual after a six-hour manhunt.

The 26-year-old detainee was captured around 12:30 p.m. Police found him inside a car along Petmanente Street in Mongmong. Arrested along with him was his brother 29-year-old Augusto Borja Camacho Jr.

As of Tuesday night, Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho was still being questioned by Guam police but faces charges related to the escape. Augusto Borja Camacho Jr. was arrested on suspicion of hindering apprehension and resisting arrest.

"We developed leads through a source of information who was working with our GPD Special Operations Division. We worked closely with DOC Special Operations Response Team," said Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio during a press conference held shortly after the two men were apprehended.

"This is what happens when you come together and work to keep our community safe, and make sure escaped prisoners are brought back immediately to confinement."

GPD's Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation.

"This could not have happened without the effective collaboration with DOC and GPD and our other law enforcement partners," said DOC Director Joe Carbullido.

Police said Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho, who was being held on a parole violation, faces a new charge of escape, while the second suspect could be charged with hindering apprehension.

At the time of the escape, Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho was being held in the prison's COVID-19 isolation unit – tents set up at the rear of the compound inside the perimeter fence. Prison officials confirmed he had contracted the virus.

Carbullido said an internal affairs investigation will be performed to find out how he was able to escape undetected.

"We definitely will reevaluate the situation and take a look at all the issues that may be cause for the escape," he said.

Arrest record

Earlier this year, Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho along with Leilani Wright were arrested on vehicle theft charges. On May 9, police officers responded to a report of a stolen Jeep. Authorities tracked the suspects along Chalan Koda in Dededo.

As one officer approached, the Jeep reversed and rammed a patrol car before accelerating forward and ramming into another patrol car, court documents state.

The crash caused the patrol car to strike an officer's leg, documents state.

Three officers opened fire at the Jeep, which managed to flee, police said.

The stolen vehicle was then tracked down to the Chalan Emsley area where authorities found the driver's side door open, court documents state.

Investigators noted red dirt on the vehicle's floorboard.

Police then approached a residence where they saw red dirt tracks at the entrance, and found the two apparently pretending to sleep inside the home.

Additionally, Wright was accused of allegedly head-butting the arresting officer.

Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho was on parole for a 2018 conviction of conspiracy to commit third-degree robbery, and on parole for a 2015 conviction for theft.

He also was on pretrial release for an illegal drug possession case from earlier this year.