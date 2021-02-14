DOC faces $2.7M cut in FY2022

The Department of Corrections is looking at a 9.8% decrease in its fiscal year 2022 budget compared to its 2021 budget, which is already tight.

The agency’s current budget is $27.53 million; however, the governor’s executive budget request for fiscal 2022 is $24.84 million. Other public safety agencies received increases in their budgets.

Currently, DOC is trying to find room in this year’s appropriations to help pay the hazardous differential pay it owes to personnel. The last hazardous differential pay DOC personnel received was in October 2020.

And while the agency was able to hire 60 new recruits this past year, it also lost 43 officers – in part because of pay disparity, something differential pay was supposed to help with.

“We lost them to other agencies, off-island relocation, military service and one death,” said DOC Deputy Director Robert Camacho.

“Due to the reduced funding, we will only be able to hire 13 officers. However, we will continue to work with the governor's office, (Bureau of Budget and Management Research) and Department of Administration to find some funding solutions.”

DOC Director Joe Carbullido said their total funding need for the new fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1, 2022, is still being finalized.

After government agencies submit their budgets, they’ll go before senators to defend their numbers and explain how they derived the funding levels and what the funds will be used for in the upcoming year.

Customs & Quarantine

In contrast to DOC, the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency could get a 7.4% bump in its budget – that's the highest percentage increase among the public safety agencies.

The governor’s executive budget request shows a $12.29 million appropriation for the agency. This year’s appropriation is about $11.14 million.

Currently, the agency, which is charged with monitoring Guam’s borders to keep illegal drugs and invasive species from getting into the island, is working with Adelup to find funding for what it says is a shortfall this year caused by a reduction in passenger fees. The fees are paid by airlines, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, flights have been reduced to a fraction of what they used to be.