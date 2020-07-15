Leadership at the Department of Corrections confirm that officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have inspected DOC facilities.

DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon said on Tuesday that they each "approved our prevention measures within our facilities."

He said only two DOC officers tested positive for COVID-19, one in April and the other in June. Public Health investigated and cleared all prison workers identified through contact tracing.

"DOC has and continues to work with DPHSS and are working on plans to test all inmates, detainees and employees," he said. "DOC is confident in its stringent policies and procedures and continues to be vigilant in the fight against COVID-19."

The prison was responding to a letter Federal Public Defender John Gorman had sent to District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood last week. Gorman shared that inmates and detainees worried they may contract the virus while at the Hagåtña Detention Facility or the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.