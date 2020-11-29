Certification for the National Health Service Corps could help the Department of Corrections find doctors and medical personnel to serve the prison population.

DOC Director Joe Carbullido said he's grateful for the news and another tool to help DOC fulfill its mission. He said he will work with Adelup to identify funding necessary for the program.

"The governor fully supports it," he said. "(And) when and if the need arises to avail to the services I will request for the required funding."

Currently, Guam Memorial Hospital provides clinical and pharmaceutical support for DOC.

Like other agencies, DOC has had to deal with a budget that falls short of what it needs.

It’s not unusual for DOC to fall behind on payments to Guam Memorial Hospital, which assists DOC with the pharmacy and clinic at DOC’s Mangilao facility. In September, lawmakers included in the fiscal 2020 budget $2.8 million to GMH for services provided to DOC that went unpaid.

Carbullido is grateful for the additional resource, he said, as DOC looks to address prisoners' dental needs at the moment.

"It’ll be an additional resource for DOC to avail to on top of our current GMH medical staff that is already doing an outstanding job," Carbullido stated. "I want to thank my staff at DOC that worked and coordinated all the efforts with all the stakeholders to make this certification happen."

The certification facilitates the agency's ability to recruit and hire qualified NHSC primary care and behavioral health care providers to serve the institution's more than 700 inmates and detainees, according to the press release.

"With this certification, Guam will have another tool to address our longstanding medical personnel shortage. While we continue to tackle Guam's struggles with recruitment and retention of qualified medical personnel, as an NHSC site, the Department of Corrections will be able to improve the quality and access to care for their population," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

As a newly certified site, Guam DOC will be included on a list of NHSC-approved service sites. The certification gives the agency access to more than 1,500 qualified health professionals participating in the NHSC Loan Repayment, scholarship, and other loan repayment programs. The NHSC program is under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration.

"The National Health Service Corps builds communities by helping to increase personnel in areas with limited access to health care. Just last year, we announced the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center's approval as an NHSC site. Through this designation, we hope to address problems that have plagued our island for too long," said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.