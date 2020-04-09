DOC investigates potential COVID-19 exposures

Thirty-eight Department of Corrections recruits were scheduled to swear in as corrections officers on Friday, but that plan has been put on hold indefinitely as the recruits are ordered to quarantine at home.

Acting DOC Director Joseph Carbullido ordered the quarantine of the recruits after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

"The director, out of an abundance of caution, instructed him not to report in and told all the recruits to stay home," said DOC spokesman Maj. Antone Aguon. "We're still looking at where his various assignments were prior to him testing positive."

That review will include any inmates or other personnel the recruit may have encountered over the last couple of weeks.

The recruits were on the tail end of their on-the-job training and had been assigned to different housing units throughout the month of March.

The recruit who tested positive had contracted the case after another family member tested positive.

He had last worked at the prison on March 31 in a unit at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

"Prior to all of this, the officers were equipped with gloves and masks weeks before this. We also implemented taking the officers' temperature before they start their shifts, so preventative measures are already in place," said Aguon.

The major said he was aware that family members and inmates are frustrated that inmate deliveries of goods from families are no longer accepted.

Prior to the public health emergency, family members of inmates were allowed to bring them laundry soap, personal cleaning supplies and toiletries.

"We understand the family members are upset, but the decision to stop accepting items was to avoid further risk of exposure. We don't want family members running around to the stores to get items and disobeying the governor's order to stay home," said Aguon. "All of the units have been given supplies, toilet paper and other items, and we are stretching what government resources we have."

The number of new detainees has dropped significantly in the last few weeks. Aguon said he wasn't sure if that could be attributed to more people being arrested and released, or due to fewer arrests being made. Pre-COVID-19, the department averaged about 20 new arrestees coming in to be detained every day awaiting a magistrate hearing.

Many of those arrested are being released on conditions imposed by the court, he said, and now it's down to between two and five people a day coming to the facility.

The individuals are screened by medical staff and are placed in isolation away from other detainees.

"We have to take them. We don't have a choice," Aguon stated. "We're doing the best that we can."

He noted the director has placed three corrections officers who attended a large funeral on Saturday on leave to quarantine at home.