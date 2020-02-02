DOC investigating convicted officer

An internal affairs investigation is underway at the Department of Corrections after a corrections officer pleaded guilty to assault in the Superior Court of Guam on Jan. 28.

Corrections officer Charles Cruz Pangelinan, 27, admitted to the charge of assault as a misdemeanor. He originally was charged with attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and harassment after a 16-year-old girl accused him of inappropriately touching her in December 2018.

As of Friday, Pangelinan remained on the job.

The department will investigate to determine if any adverse action should be taken against the officer, according to DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon.

Panglinan's deferred plea orders him to stay away from the victim, attend behavioral and drug and alcohol counseling, check in with the probation office once a month, and submit to random drug and alcohol screening.

Any violations could land him one year in prison as an inmate.

Victim's parents speak out

The victim's mother, who asked not to be named, said the entire process has been one year, one month, one week and six days, too long.

"My husband and I never imagined that we, as parent,s would ever face this challenge in life, most especially for our daughter. This nightmare is one my family wishes to erase.

“Since day one, we were asked by law enforcement to disclose the incident over and over that our daughter, as the victim of a crime she didn’t deserve, felt exhausted,” the victim's mother said.

“Words could not describe nor explain the battle we struggled to get to this day. It’s hilarious how people thought we weren’t going to do anything about it, look the other way because it’s family. You hurt and destroyed our baby, we weren’t going to let this go without a fight. Justice is all we want for our daughter.

"We as parents wanted the defendant to be held accountable for his actions, which meant the full charges, which are attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and harassment. We took our daughters thoughts and feelings into consideration to accept the plea agreement to avoid her from possibly taking the stand and reliving a tragic scenario."

Victim’s testimony

In 2018, the victim told police that she was babysitting at Pangelinan’s house when he came home and sexually touched her as she lay on the couch. She said Pangelinan kept asking her whether she had ever “done something.” She said she told the defendant, “Don’t touch me!” and he then apologized, said he was drunk, and asked her not to tell anyone about what he’d done.

The court had rejected a previous deal submitted because the defendant then claimed he didn’t remember what had happened that night.