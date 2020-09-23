The arrest and filing of official misconduct and drug charges against an officer who was only sworn into the Department of Corrections this past May have prompted the department's spokesman to say not everyone in DOC should be viewed in the same light.

In 2017, DOC was rocked by a drug-smuggling conspiracy that led to the filing of charges and plea deals for six now-former corrections officers. The officers were accused of conspiring with two maximum-security prisoners in the drug smuggling scheme.

“I am just frustrated we are having these years later. Officers know better,” said DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon, as he was referring to the 2017 case.

“It just discredits ... our entire profession. Not everyone here is like that. Most come to work every day and risk their lives.”

The incident, he said, “is really disheartening.”

DOC confirmed on Monday that corrections officer Mike Alex Muna Gumataotao, 28, was allegedly found with crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a search of officers' bags at the start of their shift at the Mangilao prison on Friday.

Members of the DOC Special Operations Response Team performed the administrative searches and located a bottle of lotion within Gumataotao's bag that had meth, hypodermic syringes, suspected marijuana, and a cellphone, court documents state.

Gumataotao is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. He has told investigators he didn't know contraband items were in his bag, according to court documents.

“He should not have picked it up to begin with. You don’t pick up stuff from inmates’ families,” Aguon said. “There is procedures and policies on how inmates get incoming” items.

Gumataotao has been released from jail and is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

“This wasn’t a simple mistake,” he said. “All the officers go through the DOC academy and during the academy they learn the rules of DOC. Contraband is all within the training.”

Aguon said management at the prison was stunned to find out what occurred.

“With the inmates, they are criminals, so finding contraband on inmates doesn’t surprise me. But, you don’t expect it from the staff. We hire you here to do a job and we expect you to do a job,” he said. “We have a bunch of good officers working here that do their job to the best of their ability. For those that are not doing their job, we will take appropriate action depending on the violation.”

Aguon said the department hasn’t stopped its efforts to prevent contraband from coming into the prison during the pandemic.

He urges the families of prisoners, “to stop assisting their family members in continuing their criminal action behind bars.”

The contraband was found on Friday and led to a search on all officers reporting for duty. The Post confirms that corrections officer Christopher M. Santos is also being investigated after authorities allegedly found chewing tobacco on him during the search.