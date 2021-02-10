DOC: Master plan report for new Adult Correctional Facility possible by August

A master plan report for a new Adult Correctional Facility may be completed by August, according to Maj. Antone Aguon, spokesman for the Department of Corrections.

"The first part of this is you have to do all your needs assessments. ... He's talking to all these people getting a feel for what DOC needs," Aguon said, referring to David Rogers, the president of Information 2 Energy Inc., the vendor awarded the project.

Rogers is the same man who assisted DOC with a locking mechanism project some years ago as part of a court-ordered stipulation, according to Aguon.

The contract with Information 2 Energy was signed back in August 2020 but Rogers arrived on island just before the end of January due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Aguon said.

Now on island, Rogers and his partner will be speaking with key staff members on what is needed for new facilities at the prison and gathering historical data at DOC, such as population size.

For example, he will be discussing what is needed for medical, dental and mental health care at the prison, as well as security features and how many beds are needed.

Decades old and overpopulated

The Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao is decades old and overpopulated, having originally been built to hold no more than 300 inmates. The prison population has fluctuated significantly over the years but has consistently exceeded that threshold. Today, about 544 inmates and detainees are held at the prison.

Incorporated into the master plan are rehabilitation programs for inmates, so meetings will also take place with stakeholders such as the GCA Guam Trades Academy. Rogers is also talking with caseworkers with DOC's drug treatment program for its needs.

He will be on Guam for about two weeks and return around March to assess the current housing units and other buildings at the prison facility, including electrical and plumbing work.

There are 14 phases to the project and Rogers will travel to Guam about four or five times to perform assessments and write-ups. He is hoping to have the project completed and a report produced by August, according to Aguon.

At this point, DOC is looking at using its existing footprint to redevelop the prison.

"This could be a master plan that will take several years to fully implement," Aguon said.

Funding for construction

Another challenge will be to find funding for construction once the plan is developed. Aguon said they are looking at federal sources and will also work with the Legislature to identify funding.

The price quote submitted by Information 2 Energy was about $239,000 but the project is funded by a $250,000 grant from the Department of the Interior, Aguon said.