DOC may continue drug treatment program in February

The Department of Corrections is looking at resuming its Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program in February, according to DOC spokesman Maj. Antone Aguon.

"But that all depends on our COVID situation. As of now, all inmates and staff are negative," Aguon said Jan. 12.

DOC experienced a cluster of cases in late 2020, with more than 160 prisoners and about three dozen officers testing positive by late November.

The RSAT program was suspended along with other prison programs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The substance abuse program aims to help inmates fall out of the cycle of recidivism beginning with a successful recovery and including components like job training to ensure they have employment options to support themselves once they complete their sentences at DOC.

Drug use, particularly methamphetamine addiction, continues to be a top concern for the island. Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio recently noted that not only has the decreased cost of the drug made it more accessible, but more crimes are tied to it.

According to the DOC's 2018 Citizen Centric report, DOC has a 62% recidivism rate. Officials have said about half of all offenders on Guam who relapse do so with a drug crime, Post files state.

It's unclear how many inmates are waiting to enter the program, as updated numbers were not available from DOC as of press time, but interest has normally outweighed capacity.