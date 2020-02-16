More than 45 local detainees and inmates at the Department of Corrections Hagåtña Detention Facility were bused to the DOC compound in Mangilao on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The transfer was in direct response to the ongoing concerns that conditions at the prison are “inhumane.”

The inmates are now being held in the prison’s domes.

The move was made to alleviate overcrowding,DOC spokesman Maj. Antone Aguon said.

Before the move, the Hagåtña lockup had more than 160 detainees and inmates confined on either local or federal charges. At the beginning of the month, it held about 184.

Prison officials said that, at most, the Hagåtña lockup should hold 130 people.

Aguon said DOC leadership is looking to further reduce the density of the prison population.

He also said the federal detainees in Hagåtña were shifted to other areas so prison staff can clean and paint cells, and repair plumbing and lighting.

Prisoners bring grievances to court

On Feb. 11, nine federal detainees and inmates appeared in the District Court of Guam to talk about “inhumane and unconstitutional conditions” at the prison, and to say their Eighth Amendment rights are being violated.

The Federal Public Defender’s Office requested the hearing after former prison director Frank Ishizaki and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero publicly stated that the conditions at DOC are not humane.

The inmates say the facility is overcrowded and lacks proper medical, dental and other health services.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood told the U.S. Marshals Service to work with the Department of Corrections to immediately address the issues brought before the court.

Another hearing is set for Feb. 24.

DOC’s quarter-century of violating prisoners’ rights

In 2017, Tydingco-Gatewood lifted a federal consent decree, imposed on DOC in 1991, when, after 25 years, certain problems at the prison were solved.

The consent decree was a settlement agreement the government entered into on May 29, 1991, designed to remedy constitutional violations reported during a federal investigation into the local prison, pursuant to the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act.

The agreement, according to Post files, required the territory and DOC to improve practices and the conditions in certain facilities related to sanitation, fire safety and access to medical, mental and dental health care.

This time around, defense attorneys are noting the prison’s shortcomings as they make their cases in the Superior Court of Guam.

“DOC is no club. Ishizaki and the governor agreed that it is inhumane up there,” attorney Samuel Teker said during the sentencing, days ago, of one of the brothers convicted in the 2019 Mangilao machete incident. “At Post 6, it floods with sewage and there are cockroaches.”

Post 6 is the maximum-security unit at DOC’s Mangilao compound.

“Making things worse for the community is what we now know about DOC,” attorney Gloria Rudolph said during the same sentencing hearing for a co-defendant. “We see the headlines in the paper, we see the lawsuit proceeding in District Court saying the conditions at DOC are inhumane. They cannot provide the bare minimum to humanely house detainees and prisoners.”

Prisons in Georgia, Alaska, Florida also on notice

However, Guam’s prison is not alone when it comes to overcrowded, unhealthy and dangerous conditions.

The American Civil Liberties Union recently called for an investigation into alleged water contamination at the Cobb County Detention Center in Georgia. The ACLU last October also told the state Department of Corrections in Alaska about critical levels of overcrowding.

“The Department of Corrections core responsibility is to provide safe, sanitary, and humane conditions for incarcerated people,” the ACLU said.

It also reported that conditions at the Broward County Jail in Florida, which was under a consent decree, have been described as “absolutely inhumane” due to problems with mental health services.

The ACLU also published an article which reported in 2018 that Alabama prisons are notoriously some of the worst in the country. In 2019, The New York Times received more than 2,000 photographs that evidence suggests were taken inside the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Alabama. Some photos show inmates as they were being treated in a cramped, cluttered examination room.