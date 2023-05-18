DOC officer denies smuggling drugs and contraband into prison

A 30-year-old prison officer pleaded not guilty to charges related to smuggling contraband into Guam's adult correctional facility.

Travis Venus appeared Wednesday in the Superior Court of Guam to answer to charges stemming from bringing methamphetamine, a pipe, chewing tobacco and vape pens into the Department of Corrections facility.

Venus, a corrections officer, pleaded not guilty to charges that included possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, promoting major prison contraband as a second-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Venus also waived his right to a speedy trial and requested a jury trial of 12 to be held before Judge Maria Cenzon.

Venus was initially committed to DOC and held on $25,000 cash bail on April 24, but was released two days later after paying the amount. He subsequently appeared in person for the hearing before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.

Investigation

According to the charging documents, Venus brought a bag of illegal contraband into the prison on April 23.

Police later searched the bag and found four baggies of chewing tobacco, two vape pens, two small baggies of meth and a fabricated glass pipe with a bulbous end.

Venus told police officers he had “picked up food from a male in Mangilao to give to an inmate and didn't know there was anything other than food inside the bag,” according to the magistrate's complaint.

After Venus' charging, DOC Maj. Antone Aguon stated in a press release that an internal affairs investigation was launched and Venus would be on administrative leave if released from prison until the outcome of the investigation, Post files state.

A further investigation by the Guam Police Department found two women – Victoria Benita Cabrera Agulto and Theresa Marie Aflleje Blas – were allegedly also involved in the smuggling.

Documents in the women's case state hot dogs, buns and a 14-ounce bottle of mustard were also in Venus' bag. Agulto and Blas allegedly communicated with inmates in the prison through the PayTel service and instructed them what to bring in.

Agulto, after being charged, was committed to DOC on $10,000 cash bail. Blas was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

They are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday before Judge John Terlaje.