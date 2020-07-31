DOC officer on leave a month after testing positive for COVID-19

An officer at the Department of Corrections who tested positive for COVID-19 more than one month ago remains on sick leave.

DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon confirms the officer has not returned to work since contracting the virus.

There's been no word if the officer has been retested and cleared, or when the officer will return to work.

Five other corrections officers were tested after they reported being medium- or high-risk contacts to the infected officer. Their results came back negative.

On June 24, the officer, who was assigned to the Post 8–Women’s Facility, did not report to duty after feeling ill prior to testing positive.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services conducted contact tracing investigations.

Aguon said no other staff or prisoners reported contracting the virus since then.