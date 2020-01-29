Department of Corrections officer Charles Cruz Pangelinan, 27, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault as a misdemeanor before Judge Jonathan Quan in Superior Court on Tuesday.

Pangelinan was originally charged with attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and harassment as a petty misdemeanor after a 16-year-old girl accused him of inappropriately touching her in December 2018.

He agreed to plead guilty as part of a deferred plea agreement with the Guam Attorney General’s Office. The deal orders Pangelinan to stay away from the victim, attend behavioral and drug and alcohol counseling, check in with the probation office once a month, and submit to random drug and alcohol screening. He could be sentenced to one year in prison if he violates the terms of the deal.

Pangelinan, who appeared solemn during the hearing, answered the judge with one word when asked for his plea.

“Guilty,” he said.

Assistant Attorney General Rolland Wimberley, who prosecuted the case, told the court that the victim’s family didn’t find an Alford plea acceptable. An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty without admitting to the crime and accepting responsibility for it.

Wimberley said the family of the victim wanted an admission of guilt. He said the family was amicable to the plea as it stands.

The mother of the victim, who was present during the change-of-plea hearing, declined to address the court.

The victim told police that she was babysitting at Pangelinan’s house when he came home and sexually touched her as she lay on the couch. She said Pangelinan kept asking her whether she had ever “done something.” She said she told the defendant, “Don’t touch me!” and he then apologized, said he was drunk, and asked her not to tell anyone about what he’d done.

Judge Quan rejected a previous deal submitted to court because the defendant claimed he didn’t remember what had happened that night.