DOC officers intercept drugs tossed into prison

Officers with the Department of Corrections stopped drugs from being smuggled into the prison this week.

DOC records indicate that a correctional officer found possible crystal meth, marijuana and white unmarked pills along the inner fence line behind Post 16 at the Mangilao facility around 9:13 a.m. Thursday. Post 16 houses the general prison population.

The contraband was turned over to the Guam Police Department.

“We are trained to respond to incidents like this even prior to the public health emergency,” said DOC spokesman Maj. Antone Aguon. “Overall, our reports of contraband has gone down due, in part, to the increase in officers in our department.”

The prison also had two other contraband incidents at its Hagåtña Detention Facility this month.

On May 9, an officer found two cans of Copenhagen smokeless tobacco and a silver rusted rod near the service gate. The following day, authorities found possible contraband wrapped in black electrical tape inside the housing of a chrome metal socket, also at the facility’s gate.

The latest contraband incidents remain under investigation.