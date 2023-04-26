DOC officials discuss burnout, overcrowding and contraband

A day after a Department of Corrections officer was charged with trying to bring contraband into the prison, leaders appeared before the island's lawmakers to discuss not only contraband mitigation but various other challenges facing the prison.

Acting DOC Director Joseph Carbullido on Tuesday afternoon said he could not comment on the charging of one of his officers to members of the 37th Legislature at a roundtable hearing held for DOC. Travis Venus over the weekend was accused of attempting to bring methamphetamine, chewing tobacco and vape pens to an inmate.

The caller of the hearing, Sen. Chris Barnett, while taking into consideration it's not a new problem, asked Carbullido if prison officers are allowed to bring "food" to inmates, which is what Venus said he was doing when he was found with the contraband, according to court documents.

"No, Senator. The answer is no," said Carbullido. He explained that officers when they are first being trained are told not to become vulnerable to requests from prisoners.

"If you say yes to any little thing that an inmate or detainee or prisoner offers, you're stuck, you're stuck with that yes. ... Some of these inmates have the criminal minds, they can get the best out of you, ... and some of the officers are vulnerable, not all of them are built the same way, so you're going to have a few that fall through the cracks," Carbullido said before adding the problem is not isolated to Guam and is likely to continue to happen.

Shortage

In a presentation given by DOC personnel present at the roundtable, the officials said one of the other reasons contraband has been found in the prison is because of a shortage of officers.

DOC Maj. Antone Aguon broke down the statistics in the presentation, which showed the prison currently has 153 employees, when it should have 300. He added that a total of 12 officers have resigned since the start of the year.

DOC Deputy Director Andrew Atoigue further explained the officers need to conduct frequent pat-downs, strip searches, bag searches and random cell searches and also need to be aware of contraband throw-ins, or "air mail."

Despite several pay increases, Carbullido said, the reason for the lack of staff comes from officer burnout and the lengthy process involved in becoming a prison officer, with some who are currently in the process having first applied in 2020.

Barnett asked about the number of hours being worked by officers.

"Can you actually verify this, (did) any officers pull more than 16 hours last week?" Barnett asked.

"Yes, that's correct," replied Carbullido who answered more of Barnett's questions and stated some were working up to 20 hours in a shift.

Overcrowding

The 153 officers currently employed have to be responsible for about 820 inmates, which is an increase from the 680 housed at the start of the year.

Aguon said the influx of inmates can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic winding down, the courts processing more defendants and also a push by Attorney General Douglas Moylan to keep offenders confined while in the pretrial stages of their cases.

Barnett subsequently asked about information he heard about the number of detainees and inmates confined to a cell.

"I'm getting a lot of calls from inmates' and detainees' families talking about where we're looking at, is this accurate, four or five to a cell?" Barnett asked. The numbers were confirmed by Aguon and later by Carbullido.

Aguon, who has been at DOC for 29 years, also added, "This is the worst I've seen it, as far as the numbers."

State of emergency

In addition to the overcrowding of inmates and shortage of officers, the need for a new prison also adds to the challenges faced by DOC.

Carbullido, however, said it is a manageable situation and department officials are "doing the best we can with what we have," and explained efforts he has made since coming back into the director's seat after the death of Director Robert "Bob" Camacho a month ago.

As an example, Carbullido said he went to the Department of Administration office in his first week to see what he could do to speed up the hiring process, even posing the possibility of having a private company assist with the hiring.

Barnett then asked Carbullido if he thought a state of emergency needed to be declared. Carbullido said no.

"I don't believe that right now. It's manageable and we're doing what we can with what we have. When we get there, I'll be sure to inform my bosses," Carbullido said.

Barnett also turned the question to Aguon, who replied he was inclined to declare a state of emergency, before going back to Carbullido.

"When I asked the question ... all the staff back there were going like this," Barnett said as he nodded his head.

"I understand the pressure you're under and the politics at play here, but we just need to have an honest conversation so that we can do our part to assist you, because I don't think the corrections officers are going to appreciate you calling these conditions manageable when clearly they are not," added Barnett.

As of press time, the roundtable hearing continued as other senators posed questions on other topics of discussion that included work release and recovery programs, neither of which have been in use since the start of the pandemic, along with the new prison.