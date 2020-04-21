DOC recruit recovers from COVID-19; 6 others await results

The Department of Corrections recruit who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6 has recovered from the virus.

However, he has yet to return to his official duties, according to DOC spokesman Maj. Antone Aguon.

The recruit tested positive for the virus just two days after a family member was confirmed to have it as well.

The incident led to a visit at the Mangilao prison by officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thirty-eight recruits and 10 corrections officers were identified through contact tracing and all 48 were then placed on a precautionary home quarantine.

Health officials only needed to test 17 of the officers and recruits, Aguon said.

As of Sunday, 11 of them were cleared of the virus and allowed to return to work.

Four officers and two recruits still await their test results, he said.

"We are relieved, and we are still taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the population and the officers," said Aguon.

DOC leaders also issued two masks to each inmate as an added safety measure.