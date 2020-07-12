The managers of the Department of Corrections are not yet ready to comment on a letter that airs concerns alleging a lack of precautions being taken at the prison during the pandemic.

"The department has received a copy of the letter. After reviewing it, the director has decided to withhold any further comment at this time, as it's an ongoing legal matter,” said DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon.

On Thursday, Federal Public Defender John Gorman sent a letter to District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood sharing that the inmates and detainees worry they may contract the virus while at either the Hagåtña Detention Facility or Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

Gorman stated he learned none of the prisoners were informed personally that a corrections officer had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, adding they only learned about it through the media.

“This complete lack of transparency on such an important health issue has unnecessarily raised everyone's anxiety levels,” he stated in the letter. “We also remain very concerned that our clients say they have never been tested despite exposure to the infected officer.”

He said their office has also received reports of prisoners, detainees and guards not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

DOC's women's facility has been on lockdown since a corrections officer assigned to the unit tested positive for the virus in June.

Officials have said DOC remains committed to the safety of all staff and prisoners and will continue to work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to take every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within prison facilities.