DOC secures inmates’ safety before storm

The Department of Corrections is moving around inmates and bringing more hands on deck to mitigate any safety concerns ahead of Supertyphoon Mawar.

DOC’s total prisoner population as of just last week was up to a historic high of 795. That included a swelling number of detainees awaiting trial who had to be moved to the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao to ease crowding at the Hagåtña Detention Facility.

But detainees who were moved from the Hagåtña lockup to a temporary “dome” structure in Mangilao will have to be relocated ahead of the storm, DOC Maj. Antone Aguon told The Guam Daily Post.

“Preparation is being made to relocate inmates and detainees from the domes to more secure structures including the chapel, visitation area and dining hall,” Aguon said Tuesday afternoon. “Additional officers, including the Special Operations Response Team and parole officers, will be reporting for duty to augment security operations in the Mangilao and Hagåtña facilities.”

As of last week, there were a total of 389 pretrial detainees – who in the eyes of the law are still technically innocent of whatever crime they are being held for – in DOC custody. Some 113 were being held in Hagåtña.

Crowded conditions for prisoners, caused in part by an increasing number of detainees held before trial, have drawn concerns about officer safety and the potential for civil rights violations should DOC’s population keep growing.