A man accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the Department of Corrections last year was ordered to remain confined on $25,000 cash bail.

Almost a week after Rueben Rivera was charged with several counts of criminal sexual conduct stemming from an incident at DOC on Feb. 26, 2022, Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison ordered that Rivera remain held at the prison on cash bail.

Rivera's hearing required a continuance due to the conflicts of interest found with several court-appointed attorneys. The hearing resumed Monday, which is when Rivera's attorney, Frankie Perez, argued for Rivera to be released on his personal recognizance.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown, however, argued, for the third time, for Rivera to be confined on $25,000 cash bail because of a “significant criminal history” and possibly lengthy sentence if convicted.

“This case does involve first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which means that there's a life sentence that's possible at the end of this, which would make him definitely a flight risk,” Brown said.

Perez argued that the bail was excessive.

“We believe that the amount that the government has stated is excessive and unduly burdensome and that a cash bail of no more than $5,000 is sufficient enough to ensure Mr. Rivera's appearance at future court hearings for this matter,” Perez said.

Sison sided with the prosecution and set the cash bail at $25,000.

Along with the first-degree charge, Rivera has also been charged with second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Rivera's charges stem from an accusation from an inmate that Rivera and several other inmates forced him into oral sex for about 15 minutes after being punched and threatened with sexual violence for refusing, court documents state.

After the complaint was made, Rivera was released from DOC on a separate, unrelated case in which he was being held. Rivera was arrested last week after being seen loitering around a vacant building and allegedly having methamphetamine in his possession. Officers discovered he was involved with an outstanding report, according to the charging documents.

Prior to Rivera's arrest, co-actor, Zachary Cruz, who was charged in connection to the incident last June, pleaded no contest to the charges months later in October.