One of two men charged in connection to the sexual assault of an inmate at the Department of Corrections last year pleaded no contest to the charges in October.

Zachary Troy Aquino Cruz in July 2022 was charged with first-, second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the charging documents, an inmate reported he was sexually assaulted at DOC Feb. 26, 2022. Cruz, along with other inmates, held the inmate down while they took turns telling him to perform oral sex on them. When the inmate refused he was threatened by sexual violence and was later forced to perform oral sex for about 15 minutes.

Superior Court of Guam records show Cruz subsequently entered into a plea agreement with the Office of the Attorney General. The plea agreement states Cruz pleaded no contest to the charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony and was given a suspended sentence of one year and placed on probation for three years.

Rivera

Although not charged together, Cruz's co-actor was discovered to be Rueben Rivera. Rivera faces the same charges that Cruz initially faced. The charges stemmed from the same set of alleged events.

Since being charged Tuesday, Rivera appeared in court via Zoom from DOC. His case stalled as he waited for a court-appointed attorney. The attorneys previously appointed to his case have withdrawn because of conflicts of interest.

One of the appointed attorneys was Samuel Teker who represented Cruz in his case, who eventually withdrew despite the terms of Cruz's plea agreement not involving cooperation against co-defendants, which was previously revealed to be around four or five.

“It was not part of Mr. Cruz's plea agreement that he testify against anybody but now that he's pled guilty, even though he did not agree to cooperation, he has no longer a Fifth Amendment so I think he would be a witness if Mr. Rivera's case went to trial,” Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown said at the magistrate's hearing Thursday.

Following Teker's withdrawal, attorney Daniel Berman was appointed. The hearing was moved to Jan. 9.