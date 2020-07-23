One of the defendants convicted in a major contraband-smuggling scheme at the Department of Corrections is back in prison after he apparently skipped his drug treatment program at the Lighthouse Recovery Center.

Bruno Simmons was taken back into custody July 8 after a Superior Court of Guam judge issued a warrant for his arrest in April.

He appeared before Judge Anita Sukola on Wednesday.

“We took some time to find him. The court allowed him to go to LRC and he didn’t complete the program,” said Sukola.

“There was a long, long story your client had during sentencing that he needed it ... because of his addiction,” she said to defense attorney Gloria Rudolph. “However, it seems what he said and his action do not jive.”

Simmons was among a dozen defendants including corrections officers who were charged in a scheme to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the prison in 2017.

He was sentenced to three years of incarceration with credit for time served.

Simmon’s plea agreement also includes a special three-year parole.

“I’ll let the parole board take care of it,” Sukola said, as Simmons could now spend even more time in prison due to the violation.

In December 2019, Simmons gave an emotional testimony to the court during his sentencing hearing.

"I beg for your empathy, your honor," Simmons said during that hearing. "My regret and sorrow about this case and all that has transpired in my life negatively because of drugs is honest and heartfelt.”

Simmons also completed serving a 15-year sentence for a 2003 robbery last year.