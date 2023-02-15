DOC smuggling suspect pleads not guilty

A second suspect pleaded not guilty to an alleged scheme to smuggle methamphetamine into the Guam Department of Corrections.

Leroy Arriola appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since being charged with solicitation to promote major prison contraband as a second-degree felony.

He was named in a superseding indictment after Lanielynn Arriola was the lone defendant charged in connection to an attempt to smuggle methamphetamine into DOC on Nov. 21, 2022. In addition to Leroy Arriola, Joshua Sharp was charged in the new indictment.

Since it was Leroy Arriola's first appearance, Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan was tasked with determining whether to release Leroy Arriola or keep him confined.

After both the prosecutor and defense attorney asked that Leroy Arriola be released on house arrest, Quan decided to confine him on $3,000 cash bail after considering Leroy Arriola has two active cases.

Leroy Arriola's attorney, Samuel Teker, subsequently entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client and asserted his right to a speedy trial.

Leroy Arriola's next appearance will be before Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Drugs found in shoes

Lanielynn Arriola, Leroy Arriola and Sharp were charged after Lanielynn Arriola allegedly tried to smuggle methamphetamine to an inmate through incoming items dropped off at the prison's visiting center, court documents state.

A bag was later found to have a pair of running shoes which contained, among other things, a white crystal-like substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine which was later tested by the Guam Police Department and yielded a positive result, according to court documents.

Lanielynn Arriola was initially charged. However, Sharp and Leroy Arriola are all believed to have played a role in the attempt to smuggle the drugs into the prison.

“By instructing Lanielynn Lenette Arriola on how to pick up items that were, in fact, major prison contraband from Joshua Sharp for delivery to Benjamin Rabon at the Department of Corrections,” the indictment stated.

Lanielynn Arriola pleaded not guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, promoting major prison contraband as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Sharp was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, solicitation to promote major prison contraband as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Sharp appeared before Quan after Leroy Arriola on Tuesday for a return of warrant hearing because he failed to appear at his last hearing. At the time, Sharp had not received a copy of the superseding indictment, so Quan could not go forward with deciding whether to release or confine him.

Sharp was appointed attorney Carlos M. Taitano to represent him in his next hearing on Thursday before Quan.