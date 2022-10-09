DOC terminates 8 officers in 2 years

Eight corrections officers have been terminated from the Department of Corrections as a result of administrative investigations from 2021 through 2022.

Those are divided into three dismissals in 2021 and five in 2022, with three suspensions also taking place in 2022, according to DOC Maj. Antone Aguon.

The specifics of an administrative investigation are not normally released, but the details behind many of these adverse actions have been revealed at the Civil Service Commission, where officers have challenged their terminations.

The more high-profile cases are tied to prison escapes, of which the most recent appeal comes from former corrections officer Trevor Wolford.

Wolford was on duty when two prisoners escaped from the DOC isolation facility in early June. He was terminated for reportedly failing to conduct proper head counts. The final dismissal papers were handed to him in late August.

Wolford argued that the termination was unfair and unjust, and that the decision contained substantive factual errors in addition to being procedurally defective.

Former corrections officer Makino James was also terminated following an investigation into a prison escape, which occurred in November 2021. He was dismissed in January and is set for another status call conference at the CSC on Oct. 12.

Jeremy Flores was terminated along with James for his part in the November prison escape. Flores had also appealed his case at the CSC, but had reached a verbal agreement with DOC management in late September, which was planned to be made in writing.

The agreement will allow Flores to resign retroactive to the date of termination. He will also provide a letter indicating the resignation was not in good standing, as well as waive all rights to back pay benefits and agree not to be employed by DOC, according to statements made before the CSC in September.

While not terminations, an investigation into a prison escape in April led to the suspension of two corrections officers.

Joseph Cruz II was terminated in March 2021 following an extended absence due to contracting COVID-19. Cruz reportedly failed to submit leave forms or provide documentation for the absences, and violated written orders from internal affairs to appear for interviews in January. However, his appeal was resolved after the CSC voided the termination over a violation of the 90-day rule for final adverse actions.

Two other terminations to take place in 2021 concerned former corrections officers Manny Acfalle and Joseph Sakisat. The former was reported to have tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines, while the latter is accused of using profane and threatening language toward another DOC employee regarding a pay issue. These cases are ongoing.

George Patawaran, a former DOC sergeant, is one of the latest terminations out of the department. This case involves an altercation in June between Patawaran and acting DOC Director Robert Camacho while at the Superior Court of Guam.

The incident was preceded by a prisoner contacting a victim telephonically after being ordered by a judge to have no contact with them.

A court hearing was held on the matter. Afterward, Camacho wanted to speak to personnel outside of the courtroom regarding corrective actions, according to the termination documents.

Camacho reportedly stated that the issue needed to be fixed "right now" because he made a commitment to the judge. Patawaran allegedly interrupted and stated, "We need to talk about this."

The following transactions consisted of Camacho insisting that the matter needed to be addressed right at that time while Patawaran was said to have continued "to be insubordinate."

At one point, DOC Warden Alan Borja had to step in between the two men and tell Patawaran to stop.

"At that time, acting Director Camacho then proceeded to walk away from the area ... and that was when Sergeant Patawaran stated to acting director, 'You should walk the line.' Acting director turned around and stated to Sergeant Patawaran, 'What did you say?' To which Sergeant Patawaran stated, 'Walk the line.' Acting director then stated to Sergeant Patawaran, 'We will be proceeding with adverse action with internal affairs.' To which Sergeant Patawaran replied, 'Go ahead,'" documents stated.