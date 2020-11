The Department of Corrections confirmed that 62 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

That raises the overall count of prisoners who tested positive to 164, according to Deputy Director Robert Camacho.

He said there are 24 prisoners who have cleared isolation and two have been released. There currently are 138 prisoners with active cases.

The agency currently has 15 officers in quarantine, 35 officers and three civilian employees tested positive, Camacho stated.