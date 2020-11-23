The Department of Corrections is putting up three military-grade tents to provide additional isolation facilities for prisoners who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, DOC officials confirmed that more COVID-19 tests were conducted and there were a 62 prisoners who tested positive. That increased the total positives among the prisoners to 164.

DOC had created within their facilities isolation areas. However, with the additional positive cases, more will be needed.

According to a Joint Information Center press release Monday afternoon, DOC is working with Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Public Works to erect the tents.

Strategic contingency operations plans and preventive measures were implemented at the start of the pandemic in the event of an outbreak. DOC continues to work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Public Health and Social Services to mitigate further spread of the virus at both facilities.

DOC’s lockdown status remains in effect, according to the JIC.

Food commodities

The Guam Department of Education, which is Guam’s state agency for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service, continues the distribution of food commodities with the help of mayors.

A total of 1,310 bags of food commodities will be distributed to the Mayor’s Offices this coming week, the JIC reported. This week's schedule follows:

• Ordot/Chalan Pago: 9 a.m.-noon on Nov. 24 at the mayor’s office.

• Santa Rita: 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 25 at the Santa Rita Senior Citizens Center.

• Agat: Starts at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25 at Agat Mayor’s Office

Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP food commodities per household that may include elbow macaroni, long grain rice, green split peas, yellow split peas, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, canned pears, mixed fruit, canned pork, canned beef, canned chicken, instant milk, frozen orange juice, banana chips, dried mangos and additional commodities as they arrive.

Food Commodities will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Commodity distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only and residents should call their respective mayor’s office for more information.