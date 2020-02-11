DOC: We’ll address inmates’ complaints

Management and staff at the Department of Corrections plan to work on the multiple issues raised by detainees and inmates who are being held at the federal side of the Hagåtña Detention Facility.

About eight defendants will appear in the District Court of Guam today to have the chief judge hear their claims of inhumane conditions at the prison.

“Officially, DOC has not received any detailed report of any allegations,” said DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon.

However, Aguon said prison management plans to meet with the U.S. Marshals Service to discuss how to handle the list of complaints.

“We will be sure to address whatever the concerns and issues that are being brought up,” he said.

Federal Public Defender John Gorman asked the chief judge to take appropriate action against DOC.

“These unsafe, unsanitary, inhumane and unconstitutional prison conditions are a shocking indictment of the DOC and U.S. Marshals (Service) mismanagement. These conditions are DOC’s and the U.S. Marshals’ responsibility. We reject any attempt to shift the blame to the detainees/inmates or their defense counsel,” Gorman stated in court documents.

Gorman contends basic human and constitutional rights are being violated because of the decrepit Hagåtña facility.

The defendants involved in the case are Darrell Jake Guerrero, Richard Gapasin Jr., Charles Kenneth Smith, Kenneth Leroy McClain, Jessie J.C. Reyes, Joseph Eclavea Leon Guerrero, Gavin Reyes Duenas and Joey Tanaka Teriong.