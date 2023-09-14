Local telecommunications company Docomo Pacific announced recently in a press release that NTT Docomo, Inc., the product parent company, based in Japan, has contributed to the American Red Cross effort to help the island population recover from Typhoon Mawar. NTT Docomo made a financial contribution of $46,000, Docomo Pacific said in the release.

After the occurrence of Typhoon Mawar, Docomo Pacific placed a heavy focus on the restoration of the mobile network to offer essential connectivity services, including voice/SMS, to customers, first responders, critical government agencies and volunteers involved in the post-typhoon relief efforts, Docomo said in the release.

According to a previous press release, the Red Cross deployed a total of 380 disaster response personnel from various regions within the United States. With the volunteers from the Guam Chapter, the organization is committed to delivering essential assistance such as secure accommodations, sustenance and relief provisions to persons and families affected by the typhoon.

"The American Red Cross Guam Chapter continues to thrive because of committed partners like NTT Docomo,” Chita Blaise, CEO, American Red Cross Guam Chapter, said. “We need businesses and individuals that believe in our mission, so we can continue providing critical services in times of need.”

Docomo Pacific on June 29 donated 30 Samsung handsets and unlimited prepaid load to keep Red Cross volunteer teams connected, the company said in the release.

For more information about the American Cross of Guam Chapter and how to help families affected by Typhoon Mawar, visit the organization's website, at https://www.redcross.org/local/guam.html or text the word TYPHOON to 90999 to make a $10 donation.