Regional telecommunications provider DOCOMO Pacific, teamed with the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 2917 to support veterans by designating two parking spaces exclusively for them.

This past Veteran’s Day, the VFW team installed two “Veteran Parking Only” signs at the DOCOMO Pacific headquarters in Tamuning, directly in front of the retail store. DOCOMO Pacific also purchased five additional signs for local businesses that would like to participate.

In a release, Brian Merenda, commander of VFW Post 2917, said the group has installed over 30 such signs on the island and encourages more local businesses to join in the movement.

For more information email bjmerenda@yahoo.com.