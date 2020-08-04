DOCOMO PACIFIC installs network at The Tsubaki Tower

With smart TVs that offer popular shows to e-concierge services in 340 rooms, DOCOMO PACIFIC, celebrates the completion of the network installation at The Tsubaki Tower.

The installation was completed by the island’s newest hotel in time for its July 1 soft opening.

In August 2019, DOCOMO PACIFIC was selected by PHR Ken Micronesia to be the official telecommunications service provider for The Tsubaki Tower. This is the first time the local company has been involved in designing the network in tandem with the hotel’s build-out, according to a press release.

"We take immense pride in facilitating the delivery of excellent products and services. Naturally, we were very happy to collaborate with the Tsubaki Tower’s team to enhance their customer’s experience through world-class technology,” said Marilyn Borja, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Business Unit, DOCOMO PACIFIC.

“From our procurement team getting specialized equipment from Japan, to our Field team who worked alongside Tsubaki’s construction teams, we attribute the project’s success to their excellent teamwork. Together, we work better! We congratulate the Tsubaki Tower team and wish them much success.”

The Tsubaki Tower has 27 stories and 340 rooms, each equipped with 60-inch smart TVs. DOCOMO partnered with MVI Systems to provide customers with Internet Protocol television (IPTV) along with other features:

1. Check-in/Check-out

2. Room Changes

3. Airplay which cconnects your smartphone to a TV

4. eConcierge

The hotel also has a distributed antenna system (DAS) system, which allows DOCOMO PACIFIC customers to have increased cellular coverage throughout the hotel.