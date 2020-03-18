For the next 30 days, DOCOMO PACIFIC, will provide endless data for anyone with a postpaid mobile plan on Guam and the CNMI to keep customers connected during the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The company also announced that it will offer payment graces to keep the Marianas connected.

"There will be no disconnections nor late fees imposed on any customer who may be going through financial hardship," said DOCOMO PACIFIC President and CEO Rod Boss. "Endless data means that you can connect more, work from home more, and share educational content and entertainment with your children who may be home from school."

The company has paused all disconnects due to non-payment and will be waiving all late fees during the same 30-day period.