Docomo restoring its services after ‘cybersecurity incident’

An early morning cyberattack on one of the island’s few telecommunications providers, Docomo Pacific, left customers in Guam and the CNMI without services on Friday.

Roderick Boss, president and CEO of Docomo Pacific, said in a release confirming the cyberattack that measures had to be taken to ensure customer data was protected.

"Early this morning, a cybersecurity incident occurred and some of our servers were attacked. Immediate fail-safe protocols were initiated by Docomo Pacific cybersecurity technicians to shut down affected servers and to isolate the intrusion,” Boss said Friday.

The incident left many subscribers to home internet services without a connection, while other services remained operational.

"Docomo Pacific's customer data, mobile network services, and fiber services remain unaffected, protected and secure at this time,” Boss said.

At 1 p.m. Friday, Docomo Pacific announced on social media that “service issues continue to be addressed with no updated estimated time of restoration. All efforts are focused on restoring the telecommunications services you rely on.”

A second message accompanying the update encouraged Docomo subscribers to tether internet-connected equipment such as laptops and tablets to their mobile devices to utilize mobile data without being charged.

“Data usage for today will be credited to your account accordingly,” Docomo said Friday in the update.

Docomo Pacific did not indicate whether federal authorities were notified of the cybersecurity attack.

The company stated it was working to restore services and, although no time frame for ending the outage was provided, officials said restoration updates would be posted to Docomo's social media pages.

"For more information or to discuss your service in detail, please call Guam 671-688-CARE or CNMI 670-488-CARE," the company stated.

This is the second cyberattack reported on Guam this month.

On March 2, the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority detected a similar cyber intrusion to the hospital’s network. The "multiple unauthorized access” incidents prompted a network shutdown for over a week and investigation by federal authorities.

While visitation at GMH has been reinstated, hospital officials have yet to announce when other services and products would be brought back online.