DOCOMO to 'pause operations' for a day

DOCOMO PACIFIC on Sunday confirmed one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

"It has been confirmed that the associate has not been in our DOCOMO PACIFIC Guam properties for about 13 days," stated Nate Taimanglo, chief people officer at DOCOMO PACIFIC. Upon receiving the news, swift action was taken in close coordination with DPHSS, Taimanglo added.

"The health and safety of our customers and our associates are our top priority. Our facilities and store locations are constantly sanitized, customer-facing team members are equipped with medical-grade PPEs, and we adhere to all social distancing requirements. We are hopeful that these measures combined with your diligence when visiting our stores mitigate the risk of contamination. Our operations will pause (Monday) to fully sanitize," Taimanglo stated.