DOCOMO to provide 12,000 Mi-Fi devices to GDOE students and teachers

DOCOMO Pacific has been awarded the contract to provide internet services to approximately 12,000 students and teachers on Guam.

DOCOMO replaces previous contract holder IT&E, which provided 3,600 Mi-Fi devices to students and teachers last school year.

The value of the contract was not immediately available.

“DOCOMO Pacific will now be able to provide these services through portable Mi-Fi devices which help ensure learning continues in the event that schools must transition to remote learning due to islandwide emergencies. With this, students will be able to access learning resources and assignments that are available online. Services will be available for one year,” a release from the Guam Department of Education stated.

The program is called the Providing Access to Homes Project, or PATH. The PATH project has evolved since its implementation during the pandemic. GDOE officials previously noted that the intent of the project was repurposed to take into account emergencies other than COVID-19 shutdowns.

Students who already have Mi-Fi devices through the PATH project will need to switch out the SIM card to activate the services and access resources.

With 12,000 devices provided for in the contract, students previously unable to avail themselves of the program may now get a device.

“For students who had previously applied for devices, and were not able to obtain one in the previous distribution, they will be contacted once additional devices have been received. A distribution schedule for the new SIM cards is forthcoming from the vendor,” GDOE stated in its release.

With technology part of the norm in education, and more families securing personal home internet services on their own, Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez in May noted that the department would reevaluate the need to extend the program toward the end of next school year.

The PATH project is funded through the use of the American Rescue Plan relief grant. For more information on the PATH program, parents are encouraged to contact their children’s schools.