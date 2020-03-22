Dr. Keith Horinouchi, of the Wellness Clinic in Tamuning which specializes in natural and functional medicine, told The Guam Daily Post that social distancing is key is preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Guam now has 15 confirmed cases.

“But we really don’t know how many are out there because we have not done a lot of testing,” Horinouchi said. “As much as possible, I think people should stay home.”

But Horinouchi does acknowledge that staying home as much as possible does not mean complete isolation and that heading to the grocery store for food or other provisions is needed in everyday life.

He said some businesses have implemented work-from-home measures to promote social distancing.

“Some businesses can do their work from home if it's computer work and things like that,” he said.

Social distancing will allow nature to decrease the spread of the virus so Guam could possibly avoid a major outbreak, according to Horinouchi.

“We need to let nature decrease the spread of the virus so we don’t have any major outbreak on Guam,” he said. "I think we have to use common sense and preventative measures so we don’t have too much contact that is not necessary, especially at this time when we don’t really know how many people have the virus."

The Guam Medical Association has recommended an islandwide lockdown.

“I really can’t say if that’s the best thing yet, but it's definitely a possible thing that we could implement if necessary,” he said.

In the meantime, Horinouchi shared this advice for staying healthy:

• Maintain a healthy diet by limiting sugar and eating balanced meals.

• Exercise when possible while practicing social distancing: go for a walk or go up and down a set of stairs.

• Meditate to reduce the production of stress hormones which compromise the immune system.

• Limit the amount of social media and news consumed. While it is important to stay informed, an “overload” in information can cause stress levels to rise. Be mindful of how much time is spent online.

• Take your vitamins, especially vitamin D.

• Limit alcohol and tobacco intake. People may be inclined to drink and smoke more in difficult times, but it is counterproductive to do so and only compromises one’s immune system

Maintaining a sense of perspective is also important, according to Horinouchi.

“We hope things can calm down. If everybody works together, we can get through this. We need to hang in there and help each out,” he said.