For many local residents with cancer, time is a luxury that is hard to afford. But patients are waiting weeks on end before they are allowed to receive oral chemotherapy medicines.

Dr. Sam Friedman of the Cancer Center of Guam told The Guam Daily Post the problem began a year or so ago when health insurance companies started using off-island partners to handle the applications. Regulations prevent providers such as Friedman from dispensing the drugs themselves, according to the oncologist.

"It's taken, at times, weeks - if not months - to get drugs approved for very sick patients," he said. "What's so frustrating is a lot of these 'approvers' are either not doctors, or are doctors who have retired from practice for quite some time. Some of the less reputable companies just automatically deny anything the first time around."

Trying to appeal a decision adds even more weeks to the process. Sometimes, Friedman is required to wait for in-depth testing to prove that currently prescribed medicines are not working, and that the sought-after oral chemotherapy drug will be effective.

"They insisted on getting a genetic evaluation of the patient's leukemic cells to show which one of the (inhibitors) they were resistant to, and what they might be sensitive to," Friedman said. "Well, this is somebody who doesn't know what they're talking about, because obviously they're resistant to what they were on, and we can see this by the fact that the counts are going crazy. But they insisted upon this."

Even if these drugs are approved, long-standing funding issues surrounding Medicaid and Medicare also can cause complications. Oral chemotherapy drugs can be shipped only to specialty pharmacies. The one on island has had problems with delayed payments from the government of Guam, according to Friedman. This can lead to difficulties for patients under the federally subsidized health plans.

"You've got Medicaid patients that – even though you have a presumed insurance that says they will pay for it, you can't get the drug because you don't have a pharmacy willing to order the drug," he said. "What happens is the vast majority of Medicaid patients who require special drugs can't get them."

This waiting game can lead patients and providers into extraordinary and even risky situations just to get the medicine they need, such as mailing prescription drugs to family members living in the states, who in turn ship the medicines to the island. Jennie Mariano, a nurse who has been with the cancer center for 12 years, said she has seen this often.

"Sometimes with Guam Cancer Care they have extra medication our patient can use, because the person who was using the medicine has passed on. The family knows how hard it was to get the drug, so they donate it. While we wait for approval, we call them and ask, 'Hey, do you guys have this drug?' Sometimes they do. Most of the time they don't," Mariano said.

Friedman said local lawmakers can improve the process by requiring timely responses to applications for oral chemotherapy medicines.

"A patient needed this kind of drug, he's got a metastatic cancer to his liver, pain, the cancer is killing him. And we waited two weeks, three weeks – just to get them to approve the drug that costs $150. It's crazy; that's absolutely insane."

Insurers respond

The Guam Daily Post was able to speak with three insurance companies, all of which said their subscribers are not experiencing long delays for these types of drugs.

Frank Campillo, health plan administrator for Calvo's SelectCare, said the carrier's approvals for oral chemotherapy prescriptions are handled by an on-island team. Certain medicines are pre-approved, and SelectCare is able to "override" or accept drugs outside of this list through the Guam-based team as well.

"In regards to oral chemotherapies, at least in our case, we don't seem to have any specific issues on delays," he said. "It's the convenience of having a local office to be able to service a local population. It's no different than your local banks and the national banks that have decision being made outside of Guam versus decisions being made locally. That's the difference between a national system and a local system."

Although NetCare Life & Health Insurance uses an off-island pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, for all its prescription drugs, plan administrator Jerry Crisostomo shared the company has an internal timeline to ensure patients aren't waiting unduly long periods of time for specialty medicines including oral chemotherapy treatments. Crisostomo said he wasn't aware of any complaints from cancer patients over long waits for their needed medicine.

"I believe our turnaround time is probably no more than 48 hours from receipt. If there are longer timelines where a pharmacy hasn't heard back, a provider hasn't heard back – it may require additional information (the PBM) is waiting for," he said. "In those cases the pharmacy or provider contacts us locally. We have a medical management team; we have a medical director that can get involved. We can always override (the PBM decision) because we're the client."

In a brief statement sent to the Post, TakeCare and FHP Health Center said they have not experienced difficulty sourcing these types of drugs.

"Our patients at FHP Cancer Care are receiving their chemotherapy treatments in a timely manner," the companies stated.