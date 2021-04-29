Doctor confident 50% vaccination goal reached

While the numbers are expected to be finalized this morning, the chairman of the governor's Physician Advisory Group said Guam has likely hit the 50% target for vaccinations just days before the May 1 deadline.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen initially said Wednesday morning, while speaking to the Guam Chamber of Commerce, that 49.1% of Guamanians who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines had been vaccinated. He later updated that to 49.6%, continuing to edge the island closer to the governor's Path to Half goal.

"I'm very confident that by tomorrow the numbers will be over 50%, very easily over 50%," he said Wednesday night.

He said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the game changer.

"A lot of people really were waiting for the Johnson & Johnson. ... Like people at my clinic, they were telling me they didn't want Moderna or Pfizer. They wanted J&J so they can have the dose and be done," Nguyen said.

He said the 50% benchmark was important because it would allow the governor to move forward with economic recovery. The doctor also noted, however, that the governor also wanted to reach herd immunity by this summer – a goal that they're now turning their eyes to achieving as well.

"We have about 3,000 second doses, (which) will be given in May to reach 75%," Nguyen said, adding it's a wholly achievable goal now that the vaccines are more readily available and Guam has a solid infrastructure – a network of private clinics working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, as well as the Guam National Guard – to distribute the vaccine.

"It's going to go really quickly," he said.

Nguyen said the PAG as well as DPHSS and Guam National Guard will be working closely with the business community to provide vaccination clinics that target specific industries.

The goal is part of the governor's plan to ensure Guam can reopen its borders while keeping the community and visitors safe.

Helping businesses recover

Chamber of Commerce board Chairwoman Christine Baleto said Nguyen has been "a great supporter of our private sector by being the voice of reason in balancing our need to protect our community with the need to live with this virus."

"Our level of herd immunity and what that means in terms of restrictions for our businesses, employees and customers is key to planning our operations over the next few months," she said.

Baleto noted that there has been positive activity as the private sector works to rebuild businesses and bring back employees.

"We know and understand the challenges some companies are having with getting individuals back into the workforce and encourage you to keep open dialogue with our Chamber leadership so we can assist in addressing this with government partners," she said.

"Our road to recovery has been made possible by the aggressive and well-executed vaccination plan for our island. The efforts have resulted in the likelihood that we will reach 50% herd immunity by the target deadline of May 1."

The governor set a goal of 50% by May 1, tying it to reopening the island to visitors, which essentially means revising the current quarantine requirements to make them more visitor friendly.

"That way, we can open our businesses and borders (in) a safe way for Guam and make sure there's no surge (in new COVID-19 cases) in the population," Nguyen stated.

He pointed out that a recent surge tied to a local hotel and a bar were well-contained and said the vaccines had a large role in that.

Nguyen urged Chamber members to encourage employees to participate in upcoming vaccination clinics that will be held for the business community.