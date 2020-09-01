One doctor is raising a red flag and asking what's being done to reduce the risk of infecting non-COVID-19 patients with the novel coronavirus.

“My concern actually began with the death of the nurse. She’s been in the hospital for several weeks and had negative COVID-19 tests, until the week she died, which then turned positive,” Dr. Ricardo Eusebio stated. “To me that indicates that she acquired the virus during the hospitalization. And if she acquired the virus during the hospitalization then that means that there is a risk, or increased risk, of acquiring the virus during hospitalization.”

He said COVID-19 patients are being funneled to GMH. But other patients who don’t have COVID-19 are also still being treated at GMH, even though Guam Regional Medical City has been designated the non-COVID-19 hospital.

“So we’re telling the public that if you’re sick you need to go to this hospital and you need to be taken care of in this hospital, yet we’re not being informed with regards what is the risk for that patient in acquiring the virus if the patient turns out not to have a COVID infection,” he stated. “What is their risk of acquiring the infection – my suspicion is it’s a lot higher than being out in the community certainly. And if it is then what are we doing about it. What is the hospital doing about it?”

Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMH administrator, said last week that they are conducting an investigation into the nurse's positive COVID-19 test.

“Whether or not she contracted it here is still under investigation. And so we’re still doing the contact tracing,” she stated. “And remember we were still allowing visitors to come into the hospital and so we’re still going through the investigation – contact tracing.”

But Eusebio said the investigation isn’t enough.

“How are you investigating it? What are you doing about it? That needs to be made transparent,” he said. “You also have to include and you also have to explain what else are you doing to prevent and mitigate ... to decrease the risk of the patient who is in the hospital right now from getting the virus during their hospitalization.”

Steer clear

Eusebio noted that he currently doesn’t have patients at GMH.

“I try to steer them away from GMH,” he stated. “I sent almost all of my patients to GRMC unless I’m called to take care of a pediatric patient or there’s a patient that’s requiring some vascular procedure that I have to operate on at GMH.”

He said he’s only started reaching out to the governor's physicians advisory group recently out of concern for hospital-acquired infections.

At the onset of the pandemic, GMH was designated the COVID-19 hospital. Guam Regional Medical City was designated the non-COVID-19 hospital. And while there have been transfers of non-COVID-19 patients from GMH to GRMC, there are still non-COVID-19 patients at GMH.

Dr. Mike Cruz, who works at GRMC but has been detailed to assist the governor during the pandemic, said the COVID Unified Response Effort, or CURE, did create those designations, which remain in effect.

“There was a period of time when there were almost no cases at the hospital, I think about two or three months so there was no need to move patients at that point but in the last few weeks there’s been quite a few," he stated.

He said the August spike in numbers has reinvigorated the conversation of moving non-COVID-19 patients to GRMC, to include the OB-GYN and pediatrics patients, whose transfers are ultimately up to GMH administrator and chief medical officer.

Recommended actions

Eusebio added that non-COVID-19 patients at GMH "should not be subjected to the same increased risk or there should be some means to prevent them from getting the infection."

“I don’t want to wait for the next patient to die," Eusebio said. "I’m a health care provider, I have patients. I have a responsibility to my patients to make sure they are taken care of. That their risk of developing the infection is decreased and that they don’t get sick.”

Eusebio said there’s three things that need to be done:

• OB-GYN and pediatrics patients need to be transferred to GRMC

• everyone needs to be tested

• clean GMH from top to bottom – equipment, ventilation, all of it needs to be done.

“If you don’t do those things I think the environment in which they received the infection is still the same. So the infection rate will remain the same," he said.