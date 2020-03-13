An elderly couple, who recently traveled to Japan, are in home isolation until samples to test for COVID-19 taken on Thursday are returned from the Public Health Laboratory.

The couple came to the clinic on Thursday expressing concerns that they had symptoms of the coronavirus after spending time in Japan.

Specimens were taken from their noses and the samples were taken to the Department of Public Health laboratory, said Dr. Hoa Nguyen. The couple will remain on home quarantine until the results come back, which should be sometime today.

“They don’t need to be observed at the Skilled Nursing Unit or GMH,” said Nguyen.

He said the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the clinic have the patients’ information and are supposed to contact the patients at least once a day to make sure the conditions are not getting worse.

Nguyen confirmed that another suspected case, a woman who came to American Medical Center this week, was also put on home isolation. She was tested on Wednesday for COVID-19 and the results from the laboratory came back negative.

The clinic is in touch with the patient daily and she has been advised to stay away from other family members.

“She will stay on home isolation until next week Monday,” said Dr. Nguyen. “Just as a precaution.”

The physician confirmed there were some “difficulties” when attempting to get a sample to Public Health’s laboratory on Wednesday.

“There were some issues regarding who would pick up the sample, who will take it to Public Health. It’s a learning lesson for everyone,” he said. “We are making progress now and I think that the next incidents will be better than what happened (Wednesday).”

The government now has a process in place for Diagnostic Laboratory Services to pick up the samples from a clinic and get them to the Public Health Lab.

Nguyen and representatives from other clinics met with DPHSS and Homeland Security and other government agencies at Adelup on Thursday to discuss the protocol for clinics that have samples from patients with suspected coronavirus.

Not all will be tested

DPHSS provided a physicians’ alert on laboratory testing guidelines for COVID-19. The alert informed physicians that testing for COVID-19 was available at the Public Health lab and specimens can be tested for people who are considered a patient under investigation; these are people who are hospitalized and have symptoms of COVID-19.

A second category of cases are the surveillance cases. These are patients who are not hospitalized and don’t meet the COVID-19 criteria, but are showing symptoms and whom doctors judged should be tested.

Public Health noted that testing of surveillance cases may be capped based on testing availability.

Nguyen said the single kit that Guam received this week can be used for 200 tests. He said another four kits were ordered from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reduced testing time

While the government initially said it would take two weeks to calibrate and validate the kit, the lab was able to get it done in a day and within hours tested the first two samples.

“When you have a lot of concern and suspected cases coming up, I guess Public Health was able to ramp up their testing ability to cut the time to much shorter than it was planning to,” Nguyen said about the original timelines that were given from government officials on the ability to test suspected cases.

Patients who have traveled to a country that has confirmed COVID-19 cases and have symptoms are advised to stay home and call their physician to get further guidance of whether they need to come in and be seen.

“We don’t test everyone. We look at their symptoms and their travel history. Then we’ll conduct other tests to see if they have influenza or other infections like strep. If they test negative for everything else, then we do further testing to clarify,” the doctor said.

Isolation and quarantine facilities

If a patient shows symptoms and appears stable, the physician will recommend home isolation.

Nguyen said that if a patient cannot stay at home due to the potential of contaminating others, the government has worked out some locations for the patient to quarantine. “They will stay at certain hotel for quarantine,” he said. “I think that’s the plan from the governor’s office.”

For those who are unstable and need to be observed and watched, Public Health will be notified, and the patient will be transferred to SNU for admission for quarantine.

Those patients who have symptoms including a high fever and severe chest pain will be sent to GMH.