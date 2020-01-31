PQ While there is this novel coronavirus, every year we are being plagued by the flu." – Dr. Michele Yamamoto

The Wuhan coronavirus is spreading globally and fast.

China’s National Health Commission said the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in the country climbed to 170 by late Wednesday, and the number of those infected rose to 7,711, Reuters reported. Those numbers are an increase from the 5,974 people infected and 132 deaths, meaning 2.2% of those infected had died.

For comparison, each year in the United States alone, 36,000 people die from seasonal flu and more than 200,000 are hospitalized because of it, according to Harvard Medical School.

Also as of Thursday, no one had been reported infected with the virus on Guam or in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, but N95 face masks were sold out at many stores on the island.

Palau on Tuesday announced it will suspend all flights from Hong Kong, Macau and China from Feb. 1 to Feb 29. Guam legislative Vice Speaker Telena Nelson on Thursday proposed suspending flights from Japan, Korea and Taiwan among other sources of tourists which have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association and the Guam Visitors Bureau oppose the idea with more than 21,000 tourism and hospitality workers' jobs on the line. The GHRA stated there are other ways to ensure the safety of guests and employees.

It’s alarming, but don’t freak out

So, knowing all this, is it reasonable for Guamanians to panic?

No, says Dr. Michele Yamamoto, infectious disease specialist at the Guam Regional Medical City, Guam's only private hospital.

It's easy to do so, Yamamoto said, when things are unknown, but it's not what we want to do.

Buying face masks, for example, might be going a bit too far.

According to Yamamoto, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the continued practice of regular daily hygiene, nothing more. "There is currently no guideline from the CDC – that we know of – that says people need to wear masks," Yamamoto said.

The CDC doesn’t discourage wearing the masks, but only health care workers on the front line in the battle against the virus are required to wear them, she said.

The CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus are based on the experiences with SARS and MERS – members of the coronavirus family – and are for those who are in close contact with infected people.

She said the CDC recommends that people who have traveled from Wuhan, or who suspect they’ve come into contact with someone with the virus, stay isolated indoors.

Symptoms could include cough, fever and runny nose, she added.

But infected people showing no symptoms have also been able to infect others. What's alarming is that the virus is new and needs further study, Yamamoto said.

Regular flu is still a bigger problem

"While there is this novel coronavirus, every year we are being plagued by the flu," Yamamoto pointed out.

Just this season, she said, there have been four flu-related deaths at GRMC, Yamamoto said.

"Not to downplay the coronavirus," Yamamoto said, but “every year, the flu kills."

She encouraged people to get their flu vaccinations.

The flu vaccine won’t necessarily prevent infection, but, she said, it prevents people from getting seriously ill, prevents hospitalization because of the flu, prevents dying from the flu, and prevents other flu-related illness.

CDC travel advisory

On Jan. 27, the CDC issued updated its travel guidance for China, saying people shouldn’t travel to anywhere in China unless they must. The advisory said the virus was spreading from person to person in China. Originally, it had spread from animals to people.

People who’ve traveled from China have infected people in other countries, including the U.S., where the virus, so far, hasn’t been found to be spreading within communities.

The CDC said the goal is to contain the outbreak and prevent sustained spread in the U.S.

The immediate health risk of the coronavirus to the general public is still considered low.