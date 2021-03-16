Fear of catching the coronavirus has created a backlog of patients needing chronic care management services and now there is a push to get them back on track.

“We’re way behind, I will tell you now that both hospitals are very busy regarding admission for non-COVID-related patients,” said Dr. Hoa Nguyen, a member of the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group.

He attributes this to patients who have delayed their chronic illness care management for the past year out of fear of contracting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the island’s manåmko' or senior citizens who are more vulnerable to the virus, were encouraged to stay home as the island rallied to control the spread of infection.

Guam Memorial Hospital officials, during a recent informational hearing with senators, reported that elective procedures had been put on hold for the last several months as they focused on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, there were counts of up to 100 COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized.

With Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's pronouncement of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, GMH also is beginning to resume some level of normal operations.

Like the island's only public hospital, other health care professionals are working on getting chronic health care management back on track.

Fearful

Nguyen said getting the elderly age 65 and over to come out and get a COVID-19 vaccination was a challenge. He said they discovered through the home vaccination outreach that some manåmko' hadn’t left their homes in seven to eight months.

“Previously the worst situation was COVID, now the worst situation is non-COVID-related because of the delay of care,” Nguyen said.

“We see people who have had a stroke and a heart attack just because of that."

Typically patients with diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol are seen every three to four months for routine lab tests, health check and sugar level checks as part of chronic illness care management.

“But because of COVID quite a few of them are nervous to go to the clinic so they delay the visit and delay the labs and run out of their medication and end up in the hospital," Nguyen said. "That is what we see typically after every surge. We have had two or three surges since March of last year. Every time we have a surge about a month or two after the surge we see an increase of non-COVID related admissions to the hospital - both GRMC and GMH.”

He said the fear of COVID-19 really impacted health in many different ways.

Now that COVID-19 case numbers are low, Nguyen said, they are starting to see more patients seeking care who have not seen a doctor in the past five or six months, a lot of them needing refills of their medication.

“For whatever reason they don’t call in for refills. They just stay at home, they don’t want to go out to the pharmacy; they don’t want to go get their medication; they don’t want to do their labs,” he said.

Safer today

Nguyen said they are now encouraging chronic care patients to maintain their prescriptions, follow their chronic care treatment as directed and keep that appointment with the doctor.

“Clinics now are very safe, they take the precaution of not waiting in areas not approved, they triage the patient before they get in the door. It's relatively safe compared to before,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen also encourages primary care physicians to make an effort to reach out to their patients.

“It doesn’t matter how hard we try, we are always going to be behind. This is where it's important for the primary care physician to make an extra effort to reach out to their patients to make sure that they don’t run out of their medication, if they have no ability to come in or they are so nervous to come into the clinic, at least reach out to them. Make sure that they are doing OK,” Nguyen said.

He admits that it’s not a perfect system, given the high number of patients but said, “It's worth the try.”

He is hopeful that the pandemic situation in 2021 will improve enough that patients aren't as fearful to visit the doctor’s office.