Doctor: GMH culture fosters poor medical care

Infusing money into the Guam Memorial Hospital may save an electrical panel or repair a bit of roofing, but it won't help with poor medical care - that is the result of the hospital's culture, according to Dr. Sam Friedman of Guam Cancer Center.

"And it's not a specific individual, some of the people are very dedicated to their work, it's from the top down that nobody really knows what they're doing. And the system put in place perpetuates this," he told The Guam Daily Post.

These issues are just part of the continuing saga that has been haunting GMH, the doctor added.

"You have incompetent people. And they're incompetent not because of any will but because they're not trained to do a job that they're given ... That's No. 1," Friedman said. "No. 2, is you have favorites that are given political jobs. These can be doctors, nurses, doesn't matter. These are not the best people for the job. These are people that are available because they are friends of people in power. The result is you have total bedlam."

Friedman went through a recent interaction with the hospital's intensive care unit - one of his patients, initially admitted through the emergency room, needed a potent antibiotic for treatment.

Emergency room staff handled the initial admission well and Friedman said he hoped the positive experience would carry over throughout the admission.

"To say that is not the case is putting it very mildly," he told the Post.

The patient was infected with a drug-resistant organism that only responded to the antibiotic Friedman ordered from off island. In two days, three doses were not administered, the doctor said. For a second drug, the patient was underdosed and the dosing frequency was wrong, he added.

"If you have a very resistant organism and you have one drug that's going to treat the patient, and you don't give this drug on time at a full dose, you're going to beg this thing to become resistant to the antibiotic. Despite this ... three doses were missed in two days. It absolutely staggers the imagination," Friedman said.

The nurse responsible was terminated "but the point is there has to be checks on these things," he added. There are staffing issues at the ICU, the doctor acknowledged, and the daytime administration of the ICU at this time is generally good. But the hospital doctors taking night call, who also cover the ICU, are largely "substandard," he said.

"Now the incompetent nurse calls the incompetent doctor and gets an incompetent order. That's happened several times in several days on this patient. If (the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) knew about this, the hospital would be closed down," Friedman said. "You talk to the admin about it and it's the same old."

He said the incompetence is from doctors not visiting patients and knowing the full story of their conditions and staff who aren't relaying the information to ensure continuity of care.

Lillian Posadas, the current hospital administrator, did not directly counter the doctor's criticism of the culture at GMH but said anyone is free to express their opinion of what they believed that culture to be.

"I know that each day I witness an amazing and incredible team of employees and staff, both medical and otherwise, go above and beyond their prescribed job responsibilities and, they save lives. This same group of people strive to fulfill the mission of the hospital despite the challenges we face," she stated.

Posadas also said Friedman was free to criticize her as the top administrator and is open to any recommendations or solution he may have "on how to run the hospital and resolve the challenges it faces."

Friedman is hardly the only doctor to criticize the GMH administration. More recently, Dr. James Last, a 24-year emergency room veteran, called on the Legislature and FBI to investigate complaints of poor management, conduct a financial audit and look into the public hospital's use of federal funds.

"There's got to be more than one doctor calling for it, and this is part of the problem," Friedman said. "You have a lot of invested doctors in the place because they're getting paid very well. They're getting paid more here than they'd be getting in the mainland. And they're very happy to keep the status quo. And the administrator is very happy to keep the status quo."

Another doctor, orthopedic hand surgeon Dr. Jerone Landström, said doctors at GMH are essentially being paid twice through the practice of contracting on-call doctors outside of the procurement process.

Landström said these doctors get paid for being on call regardless of whether they are actually called in. However, a number of those contracts also allow doctors to collect the fees for their services – on top of what they’re paid for being on call.